Grey OPP are investigating after a man was attacked by dogs while snowshoeing on his property.

Police say it happened about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Concession 3A in the Township of Chatsworth.

They say three aggressive dogs were running at large and attacked the 71-year-old man as he returned to his vehicle from snowshoeing.

The snowshoes hindered his ability to get inside the vehicle quickly and as a result he suffered a dog bite to his leg.

Police say as he drove away the dogs continued to jump on the vehicle, causing damage to it.

Once a safe distance away, the man stopped his vehicle and was assisted by a passing motorist who contacted police. He was treated at the scene by Grey County paramedics.

Police say the owner of the dogs was identified and animal control as well as the Grey Bruce health unit have been notified.