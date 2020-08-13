LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock police are searching for a suspect they say is dangerous and is wanted in an alleged aggravated assault.

Police say 25-year-old Hamza Khalid seriously injured a 22-year-old man after an assault with a weapon last Sunday.

They believe Khalid is still in the area. He also has ties to Toronto and Scarborough.

Police say he is dangerous to the public and anyone who sees Khalid should call 911 immediately.