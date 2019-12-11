CHIPPEWAS OF THE THAMES FIRST NATION, ONT. -- An agency that helps Indigenous youth struggling with addictions has opened its doors to the public for the first time in its 22 year existence.

The Nimkee NupiGawagan Healing Centre, located on Muncey Road in the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, held its first ever open house on Wednesday.

When operations began over two decades ago, the healing centre focused on solvent addictions - issues like glue sniffing.

Now, like many others agencies, the focus is on the rise in use of drugs like methamphetamine, fentanyl and opioids.

Executive Director Mark French says 18 staff members are on hand to assist youth from 12 to 17 years old.

"We rotate through three intakes per year, a 17-week program. And we take you through the spiritual component, the knowledge component, the mental and the physical component."

French says many youth are still feeling the cultural impacts of episodes like the residential school program and the 60s scoop, which has been passed from generation to generation.

"A lot of communities are struggling with that and it's intergenerational. The families may have struggled with that, their grandparents, so now the youth are coming with these issues."

Traditional medicines, along with cultural and spiritual teachings, are incorporated. And education is a priority, to ensure those in the program can integrate back into school successfully.

He says young people come from across the country, including Inuit from northern Quebec.

Staff members are Inuit, Cree, Haudenosaunee and Anishinaabe, and encourage students to speak the language of their family.

French says the centre starts with a withdrawal process and moves on to a physical and spiritual wellness program. The key, he says, is confidence building.

"Just the encouragement that they need to be able to go forward and know that they have abilities to be successful."

French says the centre plans to have more open houses in the future.