

CTV London





A kitchen fire caused $60,000 in damage to a Sarnia home.

Late Friday afternoon, crews were called to a home in the 400 block of Indian Road North.

Fire officials say the occupant of the storey and a half residence arrived home to find smoke on the main floor.

When firefighters arrived there was smoke in both the kitchen and livingroom.

The fire was contained to the kitchen but caused significant damage.

There were no injuries and officials deemed the fire accidental.