A single-vehicle crash on Commissioners Road just east of Wharncliffe Road brought traffic to a standstill Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses tell CTV News an elderly woman was driving east on Commisisoners just east of Wharncliffe when she was distracted and left the road.

The vehicle then hit the center island and took out a light pole.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Traffic was affected in both directions on Commissioners as of 1 p.m. while crews began the clean-up process.

Traffic on Wharncliffe was not affected.