London police are warning the public about meeting people they've only communicated with online after three separate robberies.

In separate incidents on Feb. 1 and April 24, two victims entered a home in the area of Hamilton Road and Hume Street to buy something that was advertised on Kijiji.

Once in the home, police say they were locked inside and robbed of their cash and belongings at knifepoint.

Then last Friday a man went to meet up with a woman he met on the 'Plenty of Fish' website, but was robbed by a man at knifepoint when he got to his destination.

A 28-year-old Wallaceburg man is charged with 10 separate offences including armed robbery, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

Police say people should always use public places to conduct transactions with anyone they've met online.