After 12 years and $2.6 million dollars, city hall still not using custom IT software to track social housing
A multi-city partnership meant to streamline the tracking of social housing programs has instead been mired in a bureaucratic blackhole.
In 2011, city staff decided that London would lead an eight-community partnership dubbed the Collaborative Housing Initiative (CHI) to develop a custom-made software package for social housing administrators.
“The proposed software was to be developed to manage housing waitlists, rent supplements, provide a portal for housing providers and provide reporting tools to simplify annual reporting to the province,” read a new report to the Community and Protective Services (CAPS) Committee.
Twelve years later, only Hamilton and the Region of Waterloo have partially rolled out the software.
The Regional Municipality of York left the CHI for unexplained reasons in May, 2022.
The CHI also includes Windsor, Chatham-Kent, Halton Region and Ottawa.
London has not launched the software despite contributing $361,750 of the $2.6-million spent by the consortium since 2011.
“The City currently has a version of the software and is undertaking preliminary assessment prior to embarking on a full testing plan,” the report explained.
Collaborative Housing Initiative Expenses (Source: City of London)
CONCERNS RAISED ABOUT HOW THE PROJECT HAS PROGRESSED
- The IT Department warns that the software development does not aligned with current technology and project management processes
- Regulatory changes since software development began mean “even if industry project management best practices were followed this project would have required significant change requests whenever new legislation was changed.”
- Collaborating with a large group of municipalities with different systems and priorities can be extremely challenging when creating a custom software product
- The last update to city council was provided in February, 2015
A TIMELINE OF THE PROJECT
- December 2011 - council notified by staff that London would lead CHI partnership
- April 2013 to January 2014 - council approves $200,000 and delegates authority to the Managing Director, Housing Social Services and Dearness Home to execute further agreements
- January 2014 to January 2017 - London signs consortium agreement, a software developer chosen through competitive bidding, a change order agreement clarifies scope
- January 2017 to March 2023 - London & Middlesex Community Housing (LMCH) provided oversight as a technical resource partner, a Governance Group met monthly from 2017-2019 to discuss software developer’s outputs
However, there is a three year gap in the record of recent activities.
“Further review is underway to determine the scope of activities between 2020 and 2022,” the report stateD. “There is lack of readily available project management documentation related to this period.”
Posted as a late addition to the agenda of council’s Community and Protective Services Committee, the staff report concludeD, “Despite the challenges identified, the intended outcome of the software will add value to the administration of community and affordable housing at the City of London.”
Specifically, the report claimED that the system will simplify preparation of the Service Manager Annual Information Report to the province by having the required information in a single software system.
Civic administration intends to start providing quarterly reports to city council beginning this fall.
The CAPS Committee will consider the report on May 2.
London Top Stories
-
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | PLAYOFF TRACKER: Brett Brochu to miss game 3 in Sarnia
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the most polluting industries in Canada and the U.S.
A new report has found that Canada released or transferred more than 2.4 billion kilograms of industrial pollutants in 2020, with more than half stemming from one industry.
'One of Canada's greatest songwriters': Musicians, politicians react to Gordon Lightfoot's death
Condolences and tributes streamed in Tuesday following the death of Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot.
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
Mystery surrounds remains of young girl found in Toronto dumpster one year ago
It’s been exactly one year since the remains of a little girl were found in a dumpster outside an under-construction house in a affluent Toronto neighbourhood. Her identity remains unknown to this day.
Tour bus operator pleads guilty, fined $475,000 for fatal rollover in Jasper
A tour bus operator pleaded guilty on Monday to two charges in a fatal rollover in Jasper National Park nearly three years ago.
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
These are the Canadians flying to the U.K. for the coronation
Hordes of tourists are expected to descend upon London for the King's coronation. CTVNews.ca spoke to a few of the Canadians who will be in the crowds for the 'once-in-a-lifetime' ceremony.
A bride had just gotten married in South Carolina. Hours later, an intoxicated driver killed her, police say
It should have been one of the happiest days of newlywed Samantha Miller's life. But five hours after saying "I do," the 34-year-old bride died when she was hit by an alleged drunken driver in Folly Beach, South Carolina, as she left her wedding reception on Friday night.
Tom Cochrane, Steven Page recall Gordon Lightfoot's influence on Canadian music
Gordon Lightfoot left a lasting impression on music fans and some Canadian musicians say his influence on the country's collective identity is immeasurable.
Kitchener
-
No one hurt after car crashes through Cambridge apartment building
No injuries have been reported after a Cambridge crash that left a car sticking out of an apartment building, but several people have been displaced.
-
Calls for WCDSB trustee to resign continue
For the second meeting in a row, dozens of people packing into the Waterloo Catholic District School Board meetings calling for the resignation of trustee Wendy Ashby.
-
Emergency services respond to Park Street crash
Emergency services are on scene at a two-vehicle crash on Park Street near Union Boulevard in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Body found at Windsor house fire prompts investigation by arson and major crime units
Windsor police have launched an investigation after a body was found at the scene of a house fire in east Windsor.
-
Police seek five suspects after downtown Windsor stabbing
Windsor police are searching for five suspects in connection to a stabbing downtown.
-
Active investigation underway over suspicious package in east Windsor
Windsor police have launched an investigation into a suspicious package in east Windsor.
Barrie
-
Hometown Orillia, Ont., mourns death of folk legend Gordon Lightfoot
Music legend Gordon Lightfoot will be honoured in his hometown of Orillia, Ont. following news of his death.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie sends one to hospital
Southbound traffic was at a standstill along Highway 400 at Dunlop Street in Barrie Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle collision.
-
Dash cam footage captures frightening moments on Highway 89 in Mulmur
Dash cam footage captures frightening moments on Highway 89 in Mulmur, which one resident says isn't an isolated incident.
Northern Ontario
-
Head of Walmart Canada talks theft, self-checkouts, potential closures
Walmart President and CEO Gonzalo Gebara was in Moncton Monday for the grand opening of a massive new distribution centre that will provide over 40 stores in Atlantic Canada with fresh and frozen groceries.
-
Ontario couple says new electric vehicle's charge capacity 'nowhere near' what was advertised
An Ontario couple says they've been hit with unexpected costs after their new electric vehicle's ability to sustain a charge is 'nowhere near' what was advertised.
-
Rock crusher fell off tractor trailer and onto pickup truck in North Bay
A tractor-trailer carrying a rock crusher at the Highway 11/17 junction in North Bay lost its load, which fell onto the back of a pickup.
Ottawa
-
1938-2023
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
-
Expect long passport lineups this week, post-strike immigration backlog: ministers
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
-
Ottawa River flooding could reach May 2017 level in some areas
The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board is warning residents who live along the Ottawa River that water levels are rising after a weekend of heavy precipitation and could be similar to May 2017 in some areas.
Toronto
-
Mystery surrounds remains of young girl found in Toronto dumpster one year ago
It’s been exactly one year since the remains of a little girl were found in a dumpster outside an under-construction house in a affluent Toronto neighbourhood. Her identity remains unknown to this day.
-
Ontario couple says new electric vehicle's charge capacity 'nowhere near' what was advertised
An Ontario couple says they've been hit with unexpected costs after their new electric vehicle's ability to sustain a charge is 'nowhere near' what was advertised.
-
Two Hamilton cyclists allegedly 'doored' by Tesla in incident caught on video
Two Hamilton cyclists are recovering from their injuries after allegedly being ‘doored’ by a Tesla driver in an incident caught on video last month.
Montreal
-
Major floods cause destruction in Quebec following several days of rain
Hundreds of residents have evacuated their homes in Quebec as local crews race to repair critical infrastructure after floods washed through several municipalities in recent days, and officials say they're expecting even more rain.
-
Drainville on defense: shifts responsibility for extra fees to school service centres
It's time to change the "culture" of school service centers to make them more accountable, says Bernard Drainville, who will introduce a new bill on school governance. The education minister faced a barrage of questions from opposition MNAs on Tuesday as they studied his department's budget.
-
No weather relief for some flooded areas of Quebec, more rain expected
While many municipalities are dealing with the dramatic consequences of flooding, more rain is expected in several regions of Quebec between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Fertilizer plant building in western P.E.I. severely damaged by fire
A Monday night fire at a fertilizer plant in O’Leary, P.E.I., is under investigation.
-
Trial begins for woman accused of assaulting police in 2021 Halifax housing protest
The trial of a 26-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted police as municipal workers removed temporary housing for the homeless is underway in Halifax provincial court.
-
Manufacturer to spend $104M to relaunch Cape Breton gypsum quarry
A Canadian building materials manufacturer is set to restore and reopen a gypsum quarry in Cape Breton.
Winnipeg
-
'There was something in the atmosphere': Gordon Lightfoot's last ever show played in Winnipeg
Gordon Lightfoot fans who attended the iconic folk singer’s concert at Club Regent Event Centre last October didn’t know they had witnessed history.
-
'I felt betrayed': Former patient takes stand in Manitoba doctor's sexual assault trial
Embarrassed and betrayed – that's how one woman testified she felt after a physical examination from her doctor who is now accused of sexually assaulting several of his female patients.
-
Boy dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover: police
A five-year-old boy has died after the pickup truck he was riding in veered off a Manitoba roadway and rolled.
Calgary
-
Cocaine intercepted: Calgary-bound drug shipment stopped at the border
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the RCMP stopped a shipment of 30 kilograms of cocaine they say was destined for Calgary.
-
Flair Airlines to announce new base of operations in Calgary
Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines will be announcing details about its new base of operations in Calgary on Tuesday.
-
Judge to deliver verdict for Calgary pastor charged for his role in Alberta blockade
A Calgary pastor is expected to learn today whether he will be found guilty for his participation in a convoy protest last year that blocked Alberta's main border crossing into the United States.
Edmonton
-
'We can only do so much': Fire ban issued for Edmonton after string of grass fires
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has issued a fire ban for the City of Edmonton as a result of the dry, hot, and windy conditions.
-
Edmonton employee assaulted during February attempted theft
Edmonton police have asked for help identifying a man who attempted to steal from a southwest business in February and assaulted a worker.
-
Flair Airlines to announce new base of operations in Calgary
Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines will be announcing details about its new base of operations in Calgary on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
More than 30K packages worth of illegal cigarettes seized in West Kelowna: RCMP
A sophisticated cigarette trafficking operation was busted in B.C.’s Okanagan over the weekend, Mounties say.
-
Vancouver's April home sales show 16.5% annual dip, board predicts a comeback soon
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says April home sales slid 16.5 per cent from a year ago as new listings remained below historical norms.
-
Surrey mayor outlines plan to make final decision on policing
Mayor Brenda Locke is outlining Surrey’s next steps in deciding who will police the city going forward.