Aeolian Hall to host Ukrainian refugee benefit concert March 24
The Aeolian Hall will hold a concert to benefit Ukrainian refugees.
Stratford-based singer and songwriter Loreena McKennitt will take the stage at the Aeolian on March 24 at 7 p.m.
She'll be joined by a number of other local performers including Denise Pelley, Tara Dunphy and the Pride Men’s Chorus London.
All proceeds will go to the international red cross for its Ukrainian relief effort.
"I’m so grateful for the support of our music community as they respond (yet again) to human suffering. Let us celebrate the power of creativity and community to conquer our greatest challenges. Come join us as we unite hearts and minds through song in a universal prayer for peace, and help us raise as much support as possible for the refugees and those trapped by war in Ukraine," said Clark Bryan, executive director of the Aeolian Hall.
Tickets are available online or at the door the day of the event.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CTV NEWS IN POLAND | Trudeau rejects Zelensky's request for a no-fly zone citing fears of Russian escalation
Speaking to CTV National News in an interview with Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he was forced to deny Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to authorize a no-fly zone over Ukraine, citing fears about triggering an escalation from Russian forces.
Canada sanctions Russian oligarch Abramovich as Trudeau departs Europe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped a weeklong European trip Friday by slapping new sanctions on the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who has become an international poster boy for the largesse that enabled President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.
GOP lawmaker calls Zelensky a 'thug' and Ukrainian government 'incredibly evil'
North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn recently called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a 'thug' and the Ukrainian government 'incredibly evil,' criticizing the country and its leader as Russia invades it.
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
Russia widened its military offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking near airports in the west of the country for the first time, as observers and satellite photos indicated that its troops, long stalled in a convoy outside the capital Kyiv, were trying to manoeuvre to encircle the city.
Threat of Russian invasion in Canada's North 'very low' but that could change: Defence chief
Canada's chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre says while the threat of a Russian invasion in Canada's North is 'very low' that might change in the decades to come. Pressure is mounting on the federal government to formulate an Arctic strategy and make building up military force in the North a priority, since Russia's unprovoked incursion of Ukraine.
Pandemic anniversary: COVID-19 lessons after year two
COVID-19’s enormous scope has resulted in an unprecedented torrent of knowledge. CTVNews.ca interviewed five medical experts who specialize in infectious diseases, immunology, and epidemiology for their insights into the lessons learned in the second year of the pandemic.
Pandemic 101: Essential facts and myths about COVID-19
Over the past two years, an unprecedented tsunami of information has guided pandemic decision making around the world. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of essential COVID-19 facts and myths about the disease, masks, vaccines, and more.
5 things to know for Friday, March 11, 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denies Ukraine's request for a no-fly zone over the country, cops and gas stations are bracing for thefts as prices go up, and a beloved Sesame Street actor has died. Here's what you need to know today.
Cops, gas stations prepare for thefts as prices continue to rise
Police and small retailers are preparing for an increase in 'gas-and-dash' thefts as gasoline prices across Canada soar following sanctions against Russia that have put the squeeze on global oil supply.
Kitchener
-
‘Probably any day’: Officials prepare for arrival of Ukrainians in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region officials say it’s no longer a matter if Ukrainians will arrive in the area, but when. Local groups are preparing to welcome them when they do.
-
'Safety trumps everything': Some local businesses keeping mask mandate in place
Some businesses in Waterloo Region are keeping masking requirements in place, despite the province lifting its mandate on March 21.
-
Homicide unit investigating death of Six Nations woman in Toronto
Toronto Police are investigating the death of a Six Nations woman, who they say was found dead in the Humber River on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Demand for 'blue and yellow' merchandise surging, as students don Ukraine colours to show solidarity
Ukrainian merchandise doesn’t stay in stock very long at the Flags and Signs depot in Windsor.
-
'They’re very exact': New red light cameras snapping thousands worth in fines
Motorists are being reminded to slow down and resist any urge to drive through yellow or red lights after 409 tickets were issued in Windsor since the start of the year.
-
Statistics Canada set to reveal how labour market fared in February
Statistics Canada is scheduled to say this morning how the job market fared in February after it suffered a setback to start the year.
Barrie
-
Gas price reprieve expected Friday will be short-lived, expert says
Since the start of March, gas prices have climbed by 30 cents, but it looks like relief is on the way, according to one industry analyst.
-
'It's scary here,' Ukrainian woman with ties to Barrie, Ont. wants to return amid invasion
A Ukrainian woman with ties to Barrie, Ont. wants to return to Canada as the Russian invasion intensifies.
-
SMDHU top doctor 'strongly' advises wearing a mask after March 21
Simcoe Muskoka's top doctor "strongly" advises residents to continue wearing a mask in indoor places beyond March 21, when the province plans to end the mandate.
Northern Ontario
-
Man killed in snowmobile crash on Sudbury lake
Sudbury police say a 41-year-old man was killed after the snowmobile he was driving hit a snowdrift on a local lake.
-
Sudbury police arrest two, seize $225K in cannabis products at illegal pot shop
Two men have been arrested and approximately $225,000 in cannabis products have been seized following complaints about an illegal Sudbury dispensary, police say.
-
Organizers prepare track for 'Cochrane Polar Bear Cup'
The Cochrane Classic Vintage Riders are happy to be bringing back the 'Cochrane Polar Bear Cup' this weekend.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's largest school board looking at instituting mask mandate
Staff at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board are looking into whether it can require masks in classes after the province lifts its COVID-19 mask mandate later this month.
-
Ukrainian President Zelensky set to address Canadian Parliament on Tuesday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address Canada's Parliament on Tuesday. Zelensky will be appearing virtually, and he will speak jointly to members of the House of Commons and Senate, inside the House chamber, should the House of Commons Speaker approve it.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Five March Break activities in Ottawa that won't break the bank
It’s March Break next week in Ottawa and for the first time since the pandemic started, families can enjoy everything from movies to museums.
Toronto
-
'I almost froze': Toronto homeless man recounts night in subzero temperatures, advocates say death toll rising
Nick Popoulos's personal battle with subzero temperatures follows the discovery of a body recently found frozen and dead on the streets of Toronto. Homeless advocates say this raises the tally of people who have frozen and died this winter to at least five.
-
Police search for suspects after armed robbery at Mississauga jewelry store
Peel police are looking to identify three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Mississauga on Tuesday.
-
TDSB to ask province for more time to remove mandatory masking, other COVID measures
The Toronto District School Board held special meeting Thursday night to review its COVID-19 policies and procedures amid some confusion around who has the final say when it comes to masking in the classroom.
Montreal
-
Taking matters into their own hands: denied care, more Montreal women removing IUDs themselves
One Montreal woman who removed her contraceptive IUD herself said it was far from her first choice. Maude Plourde-Desjardins tried more than 15 health clinics, but all refused to provide her with the service. A doctor says it's still not a good idea to DIY this procedure.
-
'Dangerous' or 'sensitive'? After Montreal symphony cancels on Russian pianist, debate churns
After the Montreal Symphony Orchestra cancelled Russian pianist Alexander Malofeev's performance, at the request of the Ukrainian community, it saw a wave of backlash in the other direction as people worried it was 'discriminatory' and 'dangerous' to punish Russians for their state's actions.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Jean Charest launches Conservative leadership bid in Calgary
Nearly 24 years after leaving federal politics, Jean Charest is launching his campaign to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. The 63-year-old Quebecer announced his bid at a Calgary brewery Thursday night, sending a clear message to the party's western Canadian base.
Atlantic
-
N.B. will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions Monday; 3 new deaths reported Thursday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday.
-
N.S. reports downward trend in hospitalizations, deaths in first weekly COVID-19 update
Nova Scotia's first weekly COVID-19 update shows a downward trend on several key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths.
-
'It's only natural to try and help': Ukrainians in the Maritimes travel home to help during crisis
If you ask Anna Kovalchuk, she’ll tell you she isn’t brave. She’ll say that rushing into Ukraine soon after Russia invaded was natural.
Winnipeg
-
New
New | Adverse conditions prompt school and highway closures Friday
Classrooms are dark and school buses parked again in many parts of southern Manitoba Friday morning.
-
Winnipeg's traffic signal branch responds to allegations of inconsistent and unnecessary work projects
Staff from the City of Winnipeg’s public works department responded Thursday to an independent researcher’s allegations of frivolous projects being completed within traffic signals branch, saying there’s an explanation for all the work they do.
-
Donations pour in overnight for families fleeing Ukraine
The lobby of a Winnipeg hotel is packed with donations as people chip in to help families fleeing Ukraine.
Calgary
-
Only 5% of Alberta teachers believe new K-6 curriculum will be positive for students: poll
Just five per cent of teachers in Alberta agree that the province's new K-6 curriculum will be positive for students, and an even-smaller three per cent of teachers say they have the resources and support to successfully implement the new curriculum, according to a new survey.
-
Charest says he has the recipe to unite Canada in Conservative Party leadership campaign kickoff
The race to become the next leader of the federal Conservative Party just got a little more crowded.
-
The Brick investigating after more customers complain of exploding glass furniture
Other customers from The Brick have come forward with their experiences of glass furniture spontaneous exploding after CTV News initially reported last week of a similar incident happening to a Calgary woman.
Edmonton
-
Alberta postpones new math, English curriculum for grades 4-6 to September 2023
Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced the implementation of the new math and English language arts curriculum for grades 4 to 6 will be postponed until September 2023.
-
UCP disqualifies Brian Jean-backed candidates for alleged 'extreme or hateful' views
Premier Jason Kenney defended the controversial disqualification of two people hoping to become UCP MLAs Thursday. Both were endorsed by his rival Brian Jean.
-
'It's overwhelming': Charter flight filled with local donations to Ukraine departs Edmonton
Hundreds of thousands of dollars in critical supplies are off to eastern Europe in a week since they were collected.
Vancouver
-
B.C. lifting indoor mask mandate Friday, vaccine passport to end in coming weeks
B.C. is lifting its mask mandate for indoor public spaces Friday and the use of vaccine passports will no longer be required in the coming weeks, health officials announced Thursday.
-
Gas-reliant business hit hard by soaring fuel prices
While some switch to riding their bikes or using public transit to get around, others rely on gas. Max Harwood, a landscaper with Augusta Lawn Care in Burnaby, says he has no choice but to pay the sky-high gas prices.
-
Arrest made in hot coffee assault at Vancouver Tim Hortons, police say
Vancouver police have arrested a suspect in the bizarre case of a woman who threw hot coffee at a Tim Hortons employee last fall.