Aeolian Hall concert to help with earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria

Local musicians are banding together to help with relief efforts a half a world away.

On Saturday, London’s historic Aeolian Hall will host Rebuild and Restore: A Fundraiser for Those Impacted by the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Among those taking part is Jaries Bsair, who plays an oud - a traditional Middle Eastern stringed instrument.

Speaking to CTV News ahead of the concert, he said he feels compelled to help out if he can.

“I have personal reasons and I have human reasons, compassionate reasons,” he said. “I feel with my fellow humans, with time to volunteer and time and talent that God gave us, so I would love to do that.”

Aeolian Hall has been home to many fundraisers in the past. Artistic Director Clark Bryan said the hall was asked by the International Red Cross to stage a fundraiser, and local musicians didn’t hesitate to come forward to volunteer their time and talents.

“It’s funny, you know, musicians were some of the most impacted during COVID, and having nothing to begin with, a lot of them really struggle,” said Bryan. “Yet, they’re the first ones to step up to the plate to help with things. I find this such an inspirational, aspirational thing about our community and the arts and general.”

The concert gets underway Saturday, May 6, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets and admission are by donation, with a minimum of $25.00 being asked.