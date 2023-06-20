Advisory Committee asks council to remove two citizen members

Poor attendance by some members of the Community Advisory Committee on Planning has forced the sudden cancellation of recent meetings.

On Monday, Chair Stephanie Bergman took the unusual step of asking the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) to replace two members of the committee, Sarah Ashman and Joseph Wabegijig.

“Individuals that had only been to either zero or one or maybe two meetings in almost the past year,” Bergman explained.

Wabegijig was recently interviewed by council as a finalist to fill the vacant seat on the London Police Services Board.

The minimum number of committee members required to hold a meeting is 50 percent plus one, in this case, eight.

Rescinding the two appointments will reduce the number of committee members needed to reach quorum.

The citizen advisory committee is tasked with reviewing and offering input to council regarding heritage and planning decisions.

Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis emphasized the importance of having the advisory committee meet regularly,

“This is a required advisory committee, so you need to show up if you want to be on the committee,” he said.