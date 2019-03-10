

CTV London





A flood warning has been issued for the Catfish Creek watershed.

The warning was issued Sunday afternoon by the Catfish Creek Conservation Authority.

It says due to rains, increased snow melt and a warming trend there is a high potential for flooding to occur in flood prone areas of the watershed.

The adverse weather conditions coupled with the deteriorating ice situation on the Catfish Creek and its tributaries, mean potentially hazardous circumstances exist.

The CCCA says their primary concerns are increasing water levels, intensifying water flows and obstructions to riverine ice transport.

Conditions are dangerous around waterways, it says.

The flood warning is in effect until late Monday.

As well a special weather statement is in effect for the London region.

The strongest winds are expected along the shores of Lake Huron, eastern Lake Erie and the higher terrain of the Dundalk Highland.

Winds could result in tree damage and isolated power outages.

Winds could gust up to 80 km/hr.