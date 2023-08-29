Advancing cold front to bring chance of showers, thunderstorms Tuesday night

An approaching cold front will bring showers and possible thunderstorms on Tuesday night, with below average temperatures expected in the Forest City on Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, there will be increasing cloudiness Tuesday night with a 60 per cent chance of showers, and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be sustained 30 km/h before becoming light. The low will dip down to 14 C.

For the middle of the workweek, London will see overcast skies and winds of 20 km/h, with gusts of up to 40 km/h. Wednesday’s high will only reach 17 C, far below the average of 23.9 C.

Skies will clear late Wednesday evening, with sustained winds of 20 km/h, before becoming light in the evening. The low will dip down to 5 C.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Thursday: Sunny. High 23.

Friday: Sunny. High 25.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Sunday: Sunny. High 30.

Monday: Sunny. High 30.