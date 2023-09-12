Adult man and teen charged in downtown weapons incident

An adult man and a teen have both been charged after allegedly walking into a downtown business and brandishing a knife at a security officer.

The two suspects, both males, entered the business in the area of Wellington and York Streets around 3:10 p.m. Sunday, police say.

When a security guard approached the pair, police say they each displayed a knife before fleeing the area on foot.

The suspects were found and arrested a short distance away.

Police say no injuries were reported.

A 22-year-old London man has been charged with possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. A 16-year-old, also of London, has been charged with possession of a weapon.

Police say the 22-year-old remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in London court Tuesday, while the teen has been released with a future court date.