Adelaide Street reopens after serious crash

Adelaide Street has reopened in all directions after a serious crash Sunday evening.

According to police, the incident happened just after 9 p.m. and closed Adelaide Street north between Windermere Road and Huron Street.

Eastbound Lanes on Kipps Lane were also shut down.

A nearby resident told CTV News London on Monday that she heard a "bang" just as she was heading out to walk her dog.

When she looked, she said she saw one vehicle against a pole and another on the property of the Synagogue.

No other details about the crash, injuries or possible charges have been released.

— With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine