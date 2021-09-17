Additional suspect wanted in death of Western University student from Barrie, Ont.

Exeter, Ont. -

Police in London, Ont. have laid an additional charge in relation to the death of Gabriel Neil, but are still looking for the suspect.

Haroun Raselma, 19, of London is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrent, to be charged with one count of manslaughter.

Neil, 18, a first-year student at Western University, died after allegedly being assaulted near campus.

The Barrie, Ont. teen was found seriously injured in the area of Western Road and Sarnia Road around 2 a.m. on Sept. 11, he later died in hospital.

Aliyan Ahmed, 21, of London is also charged with one count of manslaughter. He was released on a $10,000 surety from his parents following a bail hearing on Thursday.