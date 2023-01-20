Additional shelter beds for homeless Londoners slowed by labour market

Six weeks after its launch, the Winter Response Plan for Londoners experiencing homelessness has yet to open all of the additional overnight shelter beds.

The city is providing $5 million to a group of frontline agencies led by London Cares to offer additional daytime and overnight spaces, but staffing the expanded shelters has slowed the roll out.

New daytime drop-in spaces including the Hub at 602 Queens Ave. are up and running. They offer warmth, food and access to necessities like showers and laundry machines.

However, according to London Cares 20 of the 135 additional overnight beds have yet to open.

Executive Director Anne Armstrong said a solution is in place to open the remaining beds soon, but a shortage of workers applying for temporary jobs has posed a challenge.

“To hire short-term contract staff gets harder and harder,” explained Armstrong. “It takes specialty training to do this work.”

Finding applicants willing to work a temporary job each year when the Winter Response Plan resumes is getting difficult as employment opportunities expand in London.

Coun. Jerry Pribil is grateful for the agencies’ work, but has pressed city staff about the number of overnight spaces added this winter.

“We do have to make sure, as a fiscally responsible municipal government, that all the targets and commitments are completely fulfilled,” he told CTV News London.

Frontline agencies are looking to next week’s summit meeting of 60 frontline agencies and organizations to announce a collaborative strategy to permanently address homelessness.

The summit aims to permanently address homelessness in London and end the need for future winter response plans.

Ark Aid Street Mission recently reopened the main floor of its building at 696 Dundas St. East to offer 30 beds as part of the program.

“It’s always been a stop-gap or band aid measure,” said Campbell. “It’s super exciting to be talking about long-term solutions.”

Armstrong believes a permanent strategy will permit agencies to offer long-term employment and said, “We can recruit full-time permanent positions. It’s when you get into short-term contracts that it’s a challenge. You are also able to retain your qualified staff.”

“I truly believe that this is the last winter we are going to go through this. We are going to have a meaningful strategic plan,” added Pribil.

From the outset, the Winter Response Plan was never anticipated to provide enough overnight beds for everyone who needs one.

There is confidence that the summit’s plan will be enacted quickly because of a $25 million anonymous donation from a London family, plus a $5 million fundraising campaign that will also unlock matching dollars.