Additional child porn charges laid against Woodstock woman

As part of a continued child pornography investigation, the Woodstock Police Service searched a residence in Woodstock on July 19.

That search led to additional charges for the accused, a 31-year-old Woodstock woman.

She has been charged with the following:

Luring a person under 14 years of age

Sexual assault on person under 16 years of age

Sexual interference

Administer noxious thing – Sec 245 Criminal Code

Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age

Make sexually explicit material available to person under 14 years of age

Fail to comply with release order

The accused was remanded into custody with a future court date.

Members of the public can report suspicious Internet activities relating to child exploitation to the Woodstock Police Service.