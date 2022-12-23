Added stress for front-line health care workers over the holidays
Many of us get stressed over the holidays, but for health care workers the added stress of hospital overcrowding, along with minimal staff, can be overwhelming this time of year.
To get up and go to work each day under such circumstances, let alone at Christmas, takes a strong resolve, according to Bernie Robinson, the interim president of the Ontario Medical Association.
"You know if I was working on a Christmas Day my family had to get up earlier to enjoy a little bit of the season before I left for work. I would be at work for 7:00 am and often worked till 7:00 pm or later. So you’re giving up a little more in every direction," said Robinson.
A report released in the fall by the Mental Health Commission of Canada revealed 40 per cent of health care workers are burned out, 50 per cent intend to leave the profession, and only 60 per cent are satisfied with the quality of care they provide. The report’s findings indicate that higher levels of stress leads to higher levels of burnout.
"They’re exhausted, they’re covering for other people, and then they have their home lives, and their own personal lives," said Dr. Colleen Grady of Queens University, one of the study’s researchers. "It certainly could add a significant amount a stress," she said.
Dr. Grady said this time of year it’s especially important to provide care for those whose job it is to care for others.
"We are all patients at one time or another. So I think anything we can advocate for to ensure that the supports are in place for the health care workers who provide the care to us in our most vulnerable time and need," she said.
In the meantime, the Ontario Medical Association has released a number of mental health tips for everyone this holiday season:
Give yourself a break
- If you’re still feeling stressed about the pandemic almost three years after it started, your feelings are valid.
- Minimize infection risk
- As we deal with the triple threat of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu, good public health measures have both physical and mental benefits: wearing masks in indoor public settings, washing hands, physical distancing when appropriate, and being up-to-date with flu shots and COVID boosters. You can have peace of mind from knowing you’re doing everything possible to protect yourself and your loved ones.
- Take stock of good things that happened this year
- Focusing on the positives like personal accomplishments or career achievements is a simple, but effective, exercise to offset a low mood. This can help to put things in perspective when negative feelings pop up and remind us of what’s possible in the future. Consider a memory book or art project to commemorate these moments.
- Take time to disconnect
- It’s important to disconnect by reducing your screen time and taking a walk outside or engaging in other physical activity.
- Catch up with friends and family
- Stay social with family, friends and others, especially those who are elderly, vulnerable or live alone.
- Me time
- Try to make it a priority to find time for yourself to recharge and to refocus, even if just to take a walk or read a book.
- Seek support and help
- If you need support, don’t be afraid to reach out to trusted friends and family. If you need more, contact a professional. If you are feeling suicidal or unsafe, go to your nearest emergency department or crisis centre.
- Be kind
- Help yourself by helping others. Putting up decorations, cooking a meal, running an errand or just being a shoulder to lean on can have mental health benefits.
"My advice is to look after each other in the workplace so you can look after your families at home," added Robinson.
