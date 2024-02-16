Active police investigation underway in West Elgin
Residents are being asked to avoid an area of West Elgin Friday morning due to an active police investigation.
According to a social media post from OPP West Region, an active police investigation is currently underway in the area of Talbot Line near Furnival Road in West Elgin.
Police are requesting that residents avoid the area until the investigation is complete.
For the time being, there will be an increased police presence in the area.
Police have not said what the investigation pertains to, but said updates would be provided when available.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada, U.K., and U.S. 'deeply concerned' about foreign information manipulation
Canada, Britain and the United States remain 'deeply concerned' about foreign information manipulation and other actions aimed at undermining democracies and human rights globally, the three Western countries said in a joint statement.
What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
Paul McCartney's stolen Beatles bass guitar found after 51 years
A stolen Hofner bass guitar belonging to Paul McCartney and used to record The Beatles' first two albums has been found and returned after 51 years following a global hunt.
Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russia's Putin, dead at 47: Russian authorities
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
'Freedom Convoy' members returning to Ottawa two years after demonstrations ended
Representatives of the so-called Freedom Convoy are planning to hold a press conference in Ottawa this afternoon, two years after the police action that ended the occupation of downtown Ottawa streets.
Dramatic video shows apparent car attack on Abbotsford teens
Three teenage boys are lucky to be alive after a shocking Valentine's Day incident in Abbotsford.
Hamilton police charge man who allegedly created a disturbance on a flight because he wanted a cigarette
A 54-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged alcohol-related disturbance on a flight arriving at John C Munro International Airport in Hamilton, prompting passengers and staff to intervene.
'Vittrup Man' violently died in a bog 5,200 years ago. Now, researchers know his story
About 5,200 years ago, a man’s life ended violently in a peat bog in northwest Denmark. Now, researchers have used advanced genetic analyses to tell the unexpected story of 'Vittrup Man,' the oldest known immigrant in Denmark’s history.
When could universal basic income start in Canada?
Advocates say a universal basic income program could make a difference in helping people struggling in precarious and low-income jobs.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Five teens arrested after robbery at Conestoga Mall
Five teenage boys have been arrested after a jewelry store robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo.
-
Kaitlyn Braun's ruling explained: Why the judge accepted a sentence he didn't like
Kaitlyn Braun’s sentence was criticized by both her victims – and the judge. We spoke with a legal expert about why the judge felt he had no choice.
-
Conestoga College president faces criticism for 'unacceptable' derogatory comments
The president of Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. is facing criticism for comments reportedly made to a local media outlet.
Windsor
-
Damage could be up to $1 million after Amherstburg four-plex fire
Amherstburg fire officials say damage is estimated between $800,000 and $1 million after a fire at a newly constructed four-plex.
-
'Thought I won $100 at first': Windsor, Ont. woman celebrates $100K lotto win
A retiree from Windsor is planning on paying off her mortgage after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
C-K Fire & Rescue to embark on multi-gas alarm distribution campaign
Beginning next week, Chatham-Kent Fire & Rescue will embark on a campaign to deliver 1,000 multi-gas alarms to Wheatley area residents.
Barrie
-
Winter weather keeping emergency crews busy
Emergency crews were kept busy in Simcoe County Thursday evening as the first major winter storm system in weeks swept through the region.
-
Police make arrests in fraud investigation after couple invests $680,000
Two people face charges after provincial police say a Huntsville couple invested roughly $680,000 into what they thought was a legitimate institution.
-
Landlord arrested for entering tenant's home, turning off utilities without warning
Police in Barrie arrested and charged a landlord accused of entering a rental property and turning off the utilities without notifying her tenant.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One dead, two sent to hospital after Sudbury apartment fire
One person is dead following an early morning fire at a three-unit apartment building on Hyland Drive in the hospital area of Greater Sudbury.
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
Crash on Falconbridge Road involving ambulance sent four to hospital
A three-vehicle crash on Falconbridge Road in the Garson area Thursday afternoon sent four people to hospital including three paramedics, Sudbury police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman faces foreclosure and bankruptcy after Scotiabank serves her papers
An Ottawa woman has had her life turned upside down and is now facing bankruptcy and foreclosure in a perfect storm of unfortunate events.
-
Snow, slushy road conditions in Ottawa this Friday
The first significant snowfall in a few weeks that happened Thursday night in Ottawa has left slushy road conditions.
-
Gord St Denis and Sam McDaid introduced as Ottawa's Pure Country 94 new morning show
Bell Media announced that Gord and Sam will be the new morning show hosts on Ottawa's Pure Country 94, effective Feb. 20.
Toronto
-
'I panicked': Ontario man fears the worst when pension goes missing
An Ontario man feared the worst after he was told there was no record of his 20-year pension when he went to collect it.
-
Hamilton police charge man who allegedly created a disturbance on a flight because he wanted a cigarette
A 54-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged alcohol-related disturbance on a flight arriving at John C Munro International Airport in Hamilton, prompting passengers and staff to intervene.
-
Motorist charged after allegedly driving wrecked vehicle along Highway 401 in Toronto
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver after receiving complaints about a heavily damaged vehicle that was seen driving on Highway 401 in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Suspect in stabbing that killed two women, injured another to appear in Quebec court
Quebec provincial police say the suspect in a stabbing attack west of Montreal that left two women dead and a third injured is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
-
Ottawa promised Canadians two billion new trees, Quebec wants to cut some down
The federal government committed to planting two billion trees across the country to restore natural habitats and fight climate change, and now Quebec wants to harvest some of them.
-
Pointe-Claire mayor responds to Pierre Poilievre's housing accusations
Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas had a scathing response for Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre after he said he would penalize cities that fail to build enough housing.
Atlantic
-
N.S., federal governments announce $440M child-care agreement
A new multi-million dollar agreement between the federal and Nova Scotia governments aims to improve child-care affordability, create more spaces for children, and compensate early childhood educators.
-
Emotions run high in Lower Sackville as full house hears answers on Pallet homes
It was standing room only Thursday night at a public meeting in Lower Sackville, N.S.,
-
Gas prices jump in the Maritimes
Prices at the pumps increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
Winnipeg
-
'Failed miserably': Court blasts rural Manitoba council for trying to oust elected official
A Manitoba judge has blasted a rural municipal council for their attempt to kick out a rookie councillor, saying they 'failed miserably' to communicate or compromise, while maing changes they knew would set her up to fail.
-
Premier open to inquest in wake of southern Manitoba deaths
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he is open to an inquest or inquiry into Child and Family Services in the wake of the deaths of five family members in southern Manitoba, including a 17-year-old in care.
-
MPI seeing jump in pothole-related claims
The streets of Winnipeg are filled with potholes, and some drivers are having trouble avoiding the pits.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Suspicious death in northeast home under investigation
Calgary police are looking for the public's help to find out more about the death of a man whose body was found on Valentine's Day.
-
Canadian military wages annual war against avalanches in Rogers Pass
Thousands of people travel through the Rogers Pass in Glacier National Park every day and are likely unaware of the dangers around them.
-
Calgary child killer expected in court Friday
Justin Bennet,30, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 16, for killing his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter, Ivy Wick, in September 2017.
Edmonton
-
West Edmonton house under renovations damaged in fire
Fire broke out Thursday night at a west Edmonton house under renovations.
-
Rental rates in Edmonton, Canada skyrocket while vacancy rates dip
Edmonton is Canada's rent inflation leader among large markets according to rentals.ca, seeing a 17.1-per-cent annual increase to an average rental price of $1,479.
-
Blues overwhelm visiting Oilers in second period en route to win
Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours each had a goal and two assists and the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Thursday night.
Vancouver
-
Record number of B.C. black bears killed by officers in 2023 – as calls to conservation reached all-time high
B.C. saw the highest number of black bears killed by conservation officers in a single year in 2023, leading experts and advocates to call for more action from communities.
-
Dramatic video shows apparent car attack on Abbotsford teens
Three teenage boys are lucky to be alive after a shocking Valentine's Day incident in Abbotsford.
-
B.C. trucking company's licence cancelled, transportation minister says
A B.C. trucking company that had its licence suspended after its load hit an overpass late last year has now received a cancellation notice from the province.