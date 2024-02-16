Active police investigation underway in West Elgin

Residents are being asked to avoid an area of West Elgin Friday morning due to an active police investigation.

According to a social media post from OPP West Region, an active police investigation is currently underway in the area of Talbot Line near Furnival Road in West Elgin.

Police are requesting that residents avoid the area until the investigation is complete.

For the time being, there will be an increased police presence in the area.

Police have not said what the investigation pertains to, but said updates would be provided when available.