Active police investigation in London’s southeast end

London police are warning the public of a heavy police presence in the city’s southeast end due to an ongoing investigation.

Police say officers responded to a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. Saturday that someone had fired a gun in the area of Commissioners Road East and Pond Mills Road.

Police confirm shots were fired inside an establishment on Commissioners Road. There are no reported injuries.

Multiple police cruisers and tactical trucks have maintained a perimeter at a townhouse complex on Shelborne Street.

An ongoing investigation brought a heavy police presence in the area of Commissioners Road East and Pond Mills Road in London, Ont. on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Police called out a name Saturday morning and said, “I know you are in there, we are obtaining a search warrant and then coming in.”

Officers will remain in the area and are asking the public to continue to avoid the scene, police say.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.