'Active investigation' in Dorchester, Ont., local schools on hold and secure order

Police are currently on scene of an “active investigation” in Dorchester that has seen several schools put under a hold and secure order as a precaution, OPP say.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, Middlesex County OPP are assisting Waterloo Regional Police with an “active investigation” in Dorchester.

Few details are known at this time, but earlier in the afternoon Lord Dorchester Secondary School and other area elementary schools were put under a hold and secure order by the Thames Valley District School Board as a precaution. As of 4:47 p.m., it remains unclear which schools, if any, remain under a hold and secure.

Waterloo police confirmed to CTV News Wednesday afternoon that the police response in Dorchester stems from a robbery earlier in the day in Kitchener.

Multiple officers are currently in the area, and OPP remind the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.

Neighbours in the area of Canterbury Drive and Sherwood Crescent tell CTV News London that OPP officers arrived in the neighbourhood around 2:20 p.m., and saw the canine unit walk down Sherwood Crescent.

Police ask that if members of the public have any information to assist in their investigation, to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

OPP say updates regarding the incident will be provided when available.

The investigation continues.