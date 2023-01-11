'Active incident' in St. Thomas

St. Thomas police are warning of an “active incident” in the area of Aldborough Avenue.

According to a social media post, there is a heavy police presence between Massey Drive and Leger Avenue.

No other details are available at this time but are asking everyone to avoid the area and say more information will be provided later.

Police in St. Thomas have closed Aldborough Avenue between Massey Drive and Leger Avenue. Jan. 11, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) (Source: Google)