LONDON
London

    • Active fire south of Strathroy

    (Source: OPP/X) (Source: OPP/X)
    Share

    OPP are asking the public to avoid an area south of Strathroy due to a structure fire.

    Glendon Drive is closed between Wellington Avenue and Dugald Street.

    No other details have been provided in terms of the seriousness of the blaze, how it started or any possible injuries.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Gmail revolutionized email 20 years ago. People thought it was Google's April Fool's Day joke

    Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin loved pulling pranks, so much so they began rolling outlandish ideas every April Fool's Day not long after starting their company more than a quarter century ago. One year, Google posted a job opening for a Copernicus research center on the moon. Another year, the company said it planned to roll out a "scratch and sniff" feature on its search engine.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News