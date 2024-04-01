Active fire south of Strathroy
OPP are asking the public to avoid an area south of Strathroy due to a structure fire.
Glendon Drive is closed between Wellington Avenue and Dugald Street.
No other details have been provided in terms of the seriousness of the blaze, how it started or any possible injuries.
