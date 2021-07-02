LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Friday.

The region now has a total of 12,582 cases and 226 deaths, with 12,293 cases resolved leaving 63 active.

There are now 3,481 cases with a variant of concern and the number of cases with the number of Delta variant positive cases rising to 19.

The region had seen 11 straight days of single-digit cases prior to Wednesday's report, however Friday’s report represents two days worth of numbers.

That means there was an average of six to seven cases reported for Thursday and Friday.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting the number of inpatients with COVID-19 sits at seven.

Fewer than five are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in critical care and none in acute care.

There are currently no active outbreaks in the Middlesex-London region.

The province announced that on Monday anyone aged 12-17 can rebook for an accelerated second dose, however the Middlesex-London Health Unit has already been rebooking second doses for that age group.

Meanwhile an outbreak on the Saugeen First Nation is now up to 74 cases with the vast majority of cases coming in unvaccinated individuals.

Of the 74 cases at Saugeen First Nation, four are in hospital.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities. Please Note there was no daily reports on July 1, therefor today’s numbers represent two days:

Elgin-Oxford – six new, 13 active, 3,884 total, 3,788 resolved, 83 deaths, 811 variants

Grey-Bruce – 38 new, 159 active, 1,611 total, 1,445 resolved, seven deaths, 398 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 13 active, 2,708 total, 2,642 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – three new, 11 active, 1,894 total, 1,826 resolved, 57 deaths, 318 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – five new, 28 active, 3,605 total, 3,515 resolved, 62 deaths, 644 variants

Provincial health officials reported more than 450 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two days.

The province confirmed 484 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, but officials noted that 200 of the cases are from today and 284 are from Thursday.

With files from CTV Toronto.