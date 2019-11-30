LONDON -- One person was seriously injured following a head-on crash in Norfolk County involving a transport truck and an SUV.

The crash happened on Highway 24 between Norfolk County Road 19 West and Concession 5 around 6 p.m. Friday near Waterford.

Police say the driver of the SUV crossed over the lane, colliding with the transport.

"We’re very very fortunate… the driver of the vehicle suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. So obviously seatbelts come into play; air bags come into play, along with…somebody’s on this person’s side,” said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk.

“Officers are surprised we’re not dealing with a fatal motor vehicle collision. The transport truck driver, from what I’ve been told, did swerve over. This potentially saved that SUV driver’s life. So kudos to this professional truck driver.”

The transport truck jackknifed into the ditch and the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

An air ambulance transported the SUV driver to hospital.