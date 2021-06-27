Advertisement
Accused man for targeting Muslims in a deadly vehicle attack to return to court in London, Ont. Monday
Published Sunday, June 27, 2021 5:06PM EDT
In this artist's sketch, Nathaniel Veltman makes a video court appearance in London, Ont., Thursday, June 10, 2021 as Justice of the Peace Robert Seneshen (top left) and lawyer Alayna Jay look on. Veltman, accused of deliberately running over and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., had his case adjourned to next week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould
LONDON, ONT. -- The man charged, accused of targeting Muslims in a deadly vehicle attack in London is set to make another appearance in court on Monday.
Nathaniel Veltman faces four first-degree murder charges and one attempted murder charge in the attack that left four members of the Afzaal family dead and leaving a young boy injured.
The 20-year-old is also facing terrorism charges.
Veltman's case was put over one week on June 21, as he was in the process of retaining a lawyer.