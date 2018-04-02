

CTV London





The man charged with murder following the discovery of two bodies in a home near Wroxeter last Thursday, will appear via video, in a Goderich courtroom Tuesday.

Kevin Carter, 56, of Wingham has been charged with two counts of first degree murder after a man and woman’s body were found inside a home on C-Line Road east of Wingham.

An injured woman was also found on scene, although she has since been released from hospital.

Police say Carter was taken into custody on scene without incident.

A court imposed publication ban means we cannot identify the victims in this case.

C-Line Road remained closed Monday morning as police continue to investigate.