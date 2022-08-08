Accused in coffee shop homicide a no-show in court

The case involving a homicide outside an east London coffee shop four years ago has been delayed, after the accused failed to show up in court on Monday.

Zachary McDermott, who is now 22, is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Christopher Clements-Card. The incident took place in a Tim Horton’s parking lot on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway in London, Ont. on Sept. 12, 2018.

McDermott was expected to appear in court Monday morning when court learned he was still in jail.

The case has been adjourned to Friday.