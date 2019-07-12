

For the second summer in a row residents of Maple View Terrace are dealing with a loss of air conditioning during a heat wave.

But new owners are vowing the issue will be addressed.

The air conditioning for the retirement residence went down about two days ago.

At the end of May last year tenants struggled through a heat wave, with one woman transported to hospital with heat-related symptoms.

Maple View was purchased by Burlington-based Oxford Living in December and the new owners say repairs on the HVAC unit are underway.

But it may be the middle of next week before parts are delivered and installed.

In the meantime, an Oxford Living spokesperson says regular wellness checks have been put in place and cooling stations have been set-up in the building.

Like apartment buildings, there are no requirements for air conditioning in retirement residences.

Outside temperatures are expected to range from 27C to 31C over the next week, with humidex levels making it feel like 40C on some days.