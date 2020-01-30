LONDON, ONT -- When the Central Huron Secondary School student Kate Otterbein got a personal video sent to her from country superstar Jake Owen earlier this month, she was beyond excited.

Otterbein is a big country music fan and couldn’t contain her excitement over the surprise.

“When I first saw it, I was shocked. Absolutely, couldn’t believe it,” says Otterbein.

Otterbein’s friend, Kelsey, arranged for the Grammy Award-winning Owen to send her a message congratulating her on her acceptance to Fanshawe College’s Broadcast Journalism Program.

“He was encouraging me on my future at Fanshawe. It was a big motivator and it’s kind of a reward for getting to where I am today,” says Otterbein.

As far as how her friend got Owen to send that video. “I don’t know how she got it, but it was so cool of her to do that for me,” says Otterbein.

Otterbein, who lives near Clinton, says she’ll keep the video forever, and will use it as motivation to “study hard” at Fanshawe.