Above seasonal temperatures expected before late week cool down
This week in the Forest City will see above average temperatures for mid-February, before things cool down and precipitation returns later in the week.
According to Environment Canada, Sunday’s forecast is calling for a high of 7 C and sunny skies in London, Ont.
Overnight Sunday, Londoners can expect a few clouds and a low of – 6 C, feeling like – 10 overnight.
For the start of the workweek, cloud cover will increase and winds will be sustained at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h until the afternoon. The high will reach 7 C, but will feel like – 10 with the wind chill in the morning.
Overnight Monday, skies will clear and the low will reach – 5 C.
On Valentine’s Day Tuesday, Londoners will see sunny skies and a high of 8 C. Overnight, skies will become overcast with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 3 C.
Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week
Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain. Windy. High of 11 C.
Thursday: Periods of rain. High of 8 C.
Friday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High of – 5 C.
Saturday: Sunny. High of 0 C.
Maud Lewis paintings bought for $12 in 1967 fetch $41,000 at New Hamburg auction
A pair of paintings by late Nova Scotian folk artist Maud Lewis have sold for a combined $41,000 at a New Hamburg auction.
Police investigating alleged assault at Wilfrid Laurier University
Waterloo regional police are appealing for information and witnesses as they investigate an assault alleged to have happened in a Wilfrid Laurier University hallway last month.
Transport truck rolls over near Ambassador Bridge
The northbound lanes towards the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. have reopened following a transport truck rollover on Sunday morning.
Hundreds of workers to strike at Highbury Canco starting Monday
A final contract offer from Leamington-based food processor Highbury Canco was shot down by workers Saturday afternoon, sending hundreds of workers to the picket line Monday morning.
Police searching for suspects involved in drive-by shooting in Schomberg
York Regional Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after an early-morning shooting sent one man to hospital in Schomberg.
Coldwater Steampunk Festival will not return this year
Organizers for the Coldwater Steampunk Festival have officially called it quits after a decade of success in growing the event into what it's become.
Ont. man's family seeks answers after fatal boating incident in Dominican Republic
The family of Ontario man James "Tikey" Dewitt is struggling to come to terms with his death after the boat he was on capsized in the Dominican Republic, leaving the family pleading for help from the Canadian government.
Couples married for more than 40 years pose for Powassan photo shoot ahead of Valentine's Day
Ahead of Valentine's Day, Cupid's bow and arrow struck more than a dozen happy couples in Powassan Saturday.
Senators goalie Anton Forsberg out indefinitely following Saturday's injury
Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg will be out indefinitely after being injured in Saturday's game against the Edmonton Oilers in Ottawa.
'Slim to nil' chance of Rideau Canal Skateway opening soon, Environment Canada suggests
The red flag is still flying on the Rideau Canal Skateway and conditions are not looking good for the world's largest skating rink. Temperatures are forecast to be well above average for much of the coming week, and long-term trends don't predict extended cold.
John Tory backs out of speaking at Hazel McCallion's funeral following resignation, affair
After admitting to an extramarital affair with an ex-staffer and announcing he'll resign as mayor of Toronto, John Tory has backed out of a speaking arrangement at former Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion’s funeral.
This super skinny Toronto home just hit the market for nearly $3.4-million
A home just 15-feet-wide in Toronto’s Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood has hit the market for nearly $3.4-million.
A young snowboarder has died after a Bromont ski hill accident
A young man who was snowboarding was injured Saturday evening at the Bromont ski resort in the Eastern Townships. He later died of his injuries in hospital.
Asylum seekers using well-organized system for crossing irregularly into Canada
Reports said officials from New York City were providing free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada. In December, a total of 4,689 migrants entered the country through Quebec's Roxham Road -- more than all would-be refugees who arrived in Canada in 2021. Crossing the irregular border allows them to take advantage of a loophole in a deal between the United States and Canada.
Shots reportedly fired at Shawinigan's Vallee du Parc ski resort
Shots were allegedly fired this weekend at a ski resort in Shawinigan, Mauricie. According to the provincial police, an argument between two groups of individuals broke out at the Vallee du Parc ski resort, located on Chemin de la Vallee-du-Parc, about ten kilometres north of the municipality.
Special weather statement issued for parts of Nova Scotia
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Nova Scotia.
New local governments meet for first time in New Brunswick
The province's municipal reform plan, which was set in motion in the fall of 2021, had the province go from 340 local governments and districts to 89. This weekend was a kind of “Municipality 101” lesson for those new and returning local governments.
Main Street fire still burning more than 24 hours later: WFPS
Winnipeg firefighters remain on the scene of a massive Main Street blaze that was still burning more than 24 hours after it started.
‘He would have perished’: Newborn bear cub rescued near Devil’s Lake
Black Bear Rescue Manitoba (BBRM) has taken in its first cub foundling of the year.
'He's been an inspiration my entire life': Paralympic hockey star inspired by Terry Fox
The captain of the national men's para hockey team made a stop in Winnipeg this weekend, inspired by a Canadian icon to raise money for a good cause.
Province mulls initiative to add sheriffs to downtown patrols
Alberta sheriffs could soon be on patrol in downtown Calgary
Jim Lewis, the voice of Benny the Bear on the Buckshot Show, passes away
Jim Lewis, the man who gave his voice to Benny the Bear on CTV Calgary's The Buckshot Show, has died.
Lethbridge police seek assistance locating missing teens
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance to help find two missing teens.
Woman sent to hospital after crashing into power pole
RCMP were at the scene of a crash in Grande Prairie Sunday morning where a vehicle hit a power pole.
Online romance scammers may have a new wingman — artificial intelligence
Technological advancements in artificial intelligence are creating the potential to fuel romance scams, according to an expert at the University of British Columbia.
'Strong wind event' forecast for Metro Vancouver
Residents of Metro Vancouver are being told to brace for gusty conditions Monday, as Environment and Climate Change Canada issues a special weather statement for the region.
Investigation underway after fire destroys 3 boats at Granville Island dock
A quick response from fireboats is being credited for stopping a blaze that broke out at the Granville Island marina early Sunday morning from spreading.
Big Brothers needed to meet growing demand in Greater Vancouver
Over the last few months, Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver says the number of children in need of its services has risen, and the organization is ramping up its recruiting efforts to find adults to pair with children in need.