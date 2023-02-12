Above seasonal temperatures expected before late week cool down

This week in the Forest City will see above average temperatures for mid-February, before things cool down and precipitation returns later in the week.

According to Environment Canada, Sunday’s forecast is calling for a high of 7 C and sunny skies in London, Ont.

Overnight Sunday, Londoners can expect a few clouds and a low of – 6 C, feeling like – 10 overnight.

For the start of the workweek, cloud cover will increase and winds will be sustained at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h until the afternoon. The high will reach 7 C, but will feel like – 10 with the wind chill in the morning.

Overnight Monday, skies will clear and the low will reach – 5 C.

On Valentine’s Day Tuesday, Londoners will see sunny skies and a high of 8 C. Overnight, skies will become overcast with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 3 C.

Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain. Windy. High of 11 C.

Thursday: Periods of rain. High of 8 C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High of – 5 C.

Saturday: Sunny. High of 0 C.