Abduction charge laid after 11-year-old goes missing

A 40-year-old Listowel, Ont. resident is heading to court after allegedly abducting an 11-year-old on Wednesday morning.

OPP started a missing person investigation around 11 a.m. Wednesday, after the youth was reported missing from a Listowel address.

Police say they ultimately located the youth with a family member, whom they arrested and charged.

The 40-year-old family member is facing one charge of abduction in contravention of a court order.

The accused was released from custody pending a future court date in Stratford.

Police say the youth was not physically injured during the alleged abduction.