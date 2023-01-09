Abandoned mobility scooter leads to charges

Police in Huron County responded to a different kind of impaired driver call over the weekend.

Around midnight on Jan. 7, police in Goderich were alerted to a mobility scooter being driven on St. David Street by a man believed to have been drinking alcohol.

When officers arrived, they found a suspect driver on Walnut Street and later on, found an abandoned mobility scooter on John Street.

According to police, the suspect showed signs of impairment, was placed under arrest and taken into custody.

A 56-year-old man is charged with operation while impaired, and operation while Impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 Plus).

The Huron OPP are taking this opportunity to remind the public that motorized mobility scooters are defined as motor vehicles under the Criminal Code of Canada.