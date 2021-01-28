LONDON, ONT -- What has been a somewhat milder winter until recently is taking a turn for the next few days as snow and colder temperatures descend on the region.

A Snow Squall Watch has been issued for the London region and as much as 20 cm is possible by Friday morning.

Watches are also in place for Sarnia-Lambton, Middlesex County, Huron-Perth, and Grey Bruce.

Make sure to bundle up if you need to head outside to shovel as temperatures will feel much colder than they have been most winter.

Early Thursday morning the wind chill sat at -17. The high for Thursday is -7 with a wind chill of -20.

Blowing snow is also an issued Thursday night with wind gusts around 50 km/h expected.

Friday is not much better with a similar high and a wind chill of -17, however the squalls are expected to taper off by noon.

Temperatures will “warm up” a bit by Saturday with a high of -5.