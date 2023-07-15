A wet weekend couldn’t stop the 48th annual Home County Music and Art Festival

The 48th annual Home County Music and Art Festival on July 15, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London) The 48th annual Home County Music and Art Festival on July 15, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver