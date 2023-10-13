A wet start to the weekend

Light rain moved into the region Friday ahead of a low-pressure system that is strengthening over the American central plains.

The chance of rain will ramp up Friday night in London, Sarnia, St. Thomas, Woodstock, and counties along the northern shoreline of Lake Erie.

A steadier rain will develop Saturday morning as the strengthening system moves through the Ohio valley.

Rainfall amounts from 10-15 mm will accompany the system and it’s expected that the winds out of the northeast will pick up in the afternoon.

The low-pressure system will stay to the south of Lake Erie and the probability of seeing light showers drops to 30 per cent in Grey and Bruce counties Saturday afternoon, and areas to the north will see some peaks of sunshine.

The chance for rain will increase Sunday in midwestern Ontario as the winds shift north behind the system and lake-enhanced showers develop.

Conditions will not be ideal this weekend to view the solar eclipse. Skies will be cloudy and showers will make viewing difficult in southern Ontario.

Here is a look at the rest of the forecast:

Saturday: Showers. Windy. High 12.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers. High 11.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 10.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. High 12.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15.