LONDON, ONT. -- A much needed rain fell across the region Wednesday and Thursday.

May was abnormally dry in the Forest City. Only 42.4 mm of precipitation was recorded at the London airport, the normal is 89.9 mm.

High pressure begins to build in Friday, and Ontario will remain under the influence of a ridge of high pressure this weekend.

High temperatures are set to climb into the low 30s starting Saturday, and the humidity is set to soar.

It will feel like the mid to upper 30s Sunday and expect the heat and humidity to stick around until at least Wednesday.

The ridge will remain in place for the first half of the week, leading to a potential heat wave.

Records will be challenged starting this weekend. Stay cool!