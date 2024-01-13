A warning not to leave personal belongings unattended

A warning not to leave valuables unattended as St. Thomas Police dealt with two cases of stolen property.

In one incident, a St. Thomas resident is hoping to recover his bicycle after it was allegedly stolen while the victim went inside a restaurant to pay for their food.

The bicycle is described as a dark gray Norco Storm mountain bike.

Another similar incident occurred at a fast food restaurant where customer had their laptop stolen when they left their seat.

With the help of video footage, officers arrested and charged a 21-year-old with theft not exceeding $5000.

The laptop was returned and the accused was released, but must attend a future court date.