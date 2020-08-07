LONDON, ONT. -- Nadia Fayad is the proud owner of the north London bakery called Zaatarz.

The bakery opened about a month ago, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the bakery wasn't able to hold an official grand opening.

Although postponed until Tuesday, Fayad says that the official grand opening will be even more important.

"We are Lebanese Canadian. Our roots are back home, our hearts are back home, and we have families back home…"

On Tuesday, an explosion heard across the world devastated the city of Beirut.

"We recently heard about the explosion that happened in Beirut Lebanon, and figured what better way to give back to the community then do a fundraising event," said Fayad.

Fayad is asking for community support by coming to the bakery and donating money to the fundraiser. Ten per cent of the proceed from the opening day sale will go towards the Canadian Red Cross, along with the Lebanese Red Cross.

The fundraiser at Zaatarz (639 Southdale Road, East) begins at 10:00 a.m Tuesday morning.