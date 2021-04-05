LONDON, ONT. -- If current forecasts hold true we could be in for a taste of summer later this week.

As of 7:30 a.m. Monday it was just three degrees in London, Ont. but by the afternoon temperatures should climb to about 13 degrees, a relatively normal temperature for this time of year.

That follows a sunny Easter Sunday that felt perfectly balmy after a chillier windy Saturday.

But by Thursday this week we could see a high of 25 degrees and sunny weather.

We aren’t making any promises though as forecasts are always subject to change, but right now that’s exactly what Environment Canada is calling for.

Leading up to Thursday we should see a gradual warm up with a high of 19 degrees tomorrow and a high of 23 degrees Wednesday.

The glimpse of summer won’t last too long, with showers expected by the weekend and temperatures back in the mid-teens.