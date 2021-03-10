LONDON, ONT. -- Londoners will get a taste of spring over the next couple days, including some showers, before a weekend cool down.

Wednesday and Thursday promise to bring all the aspects of the transitional season with warm sunny temperatures followed by mild rains.

The high on Wednesday will be 17 degrees and mainly sunny for most of the day.

It’s a perfect day to get the kids outside, take the dogs for a walk, and recharge with vitamin D.

However, the sun won’t last long with a chance of showers this evening and showers expected all day Thursday.

By Thursday night the temperature will drop back down to below zero.

Friday will be pleasant with sunny skies and a high of seven degrees.

By Saturday temperatures will be back to close to the freezing mark.