LONDON
London

    • 'A Taste of Sinatra' performance to celebrate Great American Songbook

    Scott Bollert appears with Scott Bollert and the Jazzman Orchestra in this undated image. (Source: Scott Bollert) Scott Bollert appears with Scott Bollert and the Jazzman Orchestra in this undated image. (Source: Scott Bollert)
    Share

    Fans of Frank Sinatra and the Great American Songbook will be able to get their fix Friday night thanks to a London crooner and his jazz band.

    Scott Bollert and the Jazzman Orchestra, conducted by John Brocksmon, will be performing their show ‘A Taste of Sinatra - The Way You Look Tonight’ at London’s historic Aeolian Hall.

    The special Valentine’s show will feature songs from every era of Old Blue Eyes’ decades-long career.

    Bollert said the music is timeless, attracting Sinatra lovers of all ages.

    “With movies, Disney’s, and all those types of movies and stuff that have remakes, of all these songs that were done by Cole Porter. A lot of the charts and stuff that Frank Sinatra did, so… people know them word for word, so we’re seeing a lot of 20 and 30-year-old people show up, couples and stuff show up. So it’s a wide variety,” said Bollert.

    The show starts Friday night at 8:00 pm.

    You can purchase tickets on the Aeolian Hall website

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?

    For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News