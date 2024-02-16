'A Taste of Sinatra' performance to celebrate Great American Songbook

Fans of Frank Sinatra and the Great American Songbook will be able to get their fix Friday night thanks to a London crooner and his jazz band.

Scott Bollert and the Jazzman Orchestra, conducted by John Brocksmon, will be performing their show ‘A Taste of Sinatra - The Way You Look Tonight’ at London’s historic Aeolian Hall.

The special Valentine’s show will feature songs from every era of Old Blue Eyes’ decades-long career.

Bollert said the music is timeless, attracting Sinatra lovers of all ages.

“With movies, Disney’s, and all those types of movies and stuff that have remakes, of all these songs that were done by Cole Porter. A lot of the charts and stuff that Frank Sinatra did, so… people know them word for word, so we’re seeing a lot of 20 and 30-year-old people show up, couples and stuff show up. So it’s a wide variety,” said Bollert.

The show starts Friday night at 8:00 pm.

You can purchase tickets on the Aeolian Hall website.