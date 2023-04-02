A sunny Sunday before a rainy workweek

Sunday in the Forest City will be mainly sunny with some slight wind gusts expected and a high of 6 degrees.

Sunday night becomes partly cloudy and a little windier, cooling down to a low of zero degrees before warming up to plus 4 by morning.

A mix of sun and cloud is in store for Monday, as well as a chance of showers with a high warming up to 15 degrees.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Tuesday: Rain. High 9.

Wednesday: Showers. High 18.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Windy. High plus 5.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.