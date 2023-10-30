LONDON
    • A spooky forecast: Chilly Halloween Tuesday expected, with possible flurries

    Whether you’re dressing up as a Disney princess, a superhero, ghoulish monster, or perhaps Barbie, trick-or-treaters are in for a scary forecast on Tuesday that calls for chilly temperatures and possible flurries.

    According to Environment Canada, showers are expected to end Monday night with the skies then clearing. The low will dip down to – 5 C, feeling like – 8 with the wind chill.

    On Halloween Tuesday, the day will start off as sunny before cloud cover increases around noon, and a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon is expected. The high will reach 3 C, feeling like – 9 in the morning with the wind chill.

    For the trick-or-treating forecast, skies will remain mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers or flurries early in the evening. Local snowfall amounts will reach 2 cm, while the low will dip down to – 2 C.

    The middle of the workweek will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers of flurries, and a high of 5 C.

     

    Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

    Monday night: Showers ending early this evening then clearing. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

    Tuesday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.

    Thursday: Cloudy. High 6.

    Friday: Cloudy. High 8.

    Saturday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 9.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8. 

