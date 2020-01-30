LONDON, ONT -- Around a thousand cookies will be delivered across the forest city today as a thank you to mental health care workers.

Founders of Kindness Cookies Deb Parr-Nash and Joanne Lombardi, came up with the thank you campaign earlier this month.

“Our customers across the city have purchased big boxes of three dozen assorted kindness cookies and we are now delivering them on their behalf to various agencies across the city,” says Lombardi. “It’s to say thanks and you guys are doing a great job supporting people suffering with mental health.”

Close to a thousand cookies will make their way to more than 30 agencies with mental health care workers across the city.

This isn’t the first time the pair organized a thank you campaign. Last year a similar number of cookies were delivered to emergency responders as a thank you.

Lombardi says it was fitting to focus this campaign around mental health especially this week with Bell Let’s Talk bringing mental illness to the forefront

“People in January I think are feeling the January blues. They are past Christmas and there are lots going on in the world that sometimes don’t give us much to be cheerful about, and people really want to step up and reach out to others.”

The deliveries will be made today, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t spread kindness with cookies. The bakery takes weekly online orders for kindness cookies year round.