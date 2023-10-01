A return of summer this week expected in London, Ont.

While fall may have arrived, those missing a taste of summer will get another chance for sun-filled fun this week.

According to Environment Canada, the London region can expect summer-like temperatures this week, with Sunday reaching a high of 25C.

The average high for this time of year is 17.6C

Sunday is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud with the humidex reaching 29.

The evening will bring cooler temperatures with a drop to about 15C with partly cloudy skies.

The rest of the week is expected to feel like summer with unseasonably warm temperatures until cooling down for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days: