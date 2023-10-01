London

    • A return of summer this week expected in London, Ont.

    (Source: Clive Matthews) (Source: Clive Matthews)

    While fall may have arrived, those missing a taste of summer will get another chance for sun-filled fun this week.

    According to Environment Canada, the London region can expect summer-like temperatures this week, with Sunday reaching a high of 25C.

    The average high for this time of year is 17.6C

    Sunday is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud with the humidex reaching 29.

    The evening will bring cooler temperatures with a drop to about 15C with partly cloudy skies.

    The rest of the week is expected to feel like summer with unseasonably warm temperatures until cooling down for the Thanksgiving weekend.

    Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:

    • Monday: Cloudy, high of 27C. At night, clear, low of 13C
    • Tuesday: Sunny, high 27C. At night, clear and a low of 13C
    • Wednesday: Sunny, high 27C. At night, clear with a low of 16C
    • Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 22C. At night, cloudy periods and a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low of 11C
    • Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 40 per cent chance of showers, high of 19C. At night, cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 10C 

