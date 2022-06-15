A reprieve at the pumps, but it’s not expected to last

This is just the second year for Matteo Pepe's lawn maintenance business, Local Lawns, but what a difference a year makes.

"Last year was really exciting getting started,” said Pepe. “Getting the ball rolling with everything and then over the winter and coming into this year, seeing everything double, it was a bummer to see it."

Pepe has a one man operation but putting gas in his truck and getting enough for his equipment is about $250 a week, and he was concerned people would drop the service when he had to raise his prices.

"Everybody’s been fairly understanding with that,” he said. “That makes it a lot easier when you're talking to your clients and saying, 'Hey, listen prices got to go up, gas went up’ and they're all like, 'Yeah, it sucks but we understand.’"

Pepe learned the ropes working with Mike Turner and Hollywood Properties. The pair bumped into each other on the street and conversation quickly turned to best places to buy gas.

Turner has a larger operation, going through more than $500 a week in fuel. He's found one way to save a few dollars — giving his diesel truck a rest.

"I have two trucks that I can use. With diesel costing more right now, we just use the [Ford] F-150 instead for gas,” he said.

Diesel is currently about $0.16 a litre more expensive than regular gas.

Turner said the one positive is that prices went up before the lawn care season really got underway, but said if prices continue to climb, there may need to be a difficult discussion with customers.

“Since the beginning of the season the prices have pretty much stayed steady, around the $2.00 mark. We'll see how the rest of the year goes. If, obviously, things get out of hand you see $2.50 or higher, we'll just have to speak to them accordingly,” Turner said.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said we could see prices go up to $2.25 in the next few weeks.