A reprieve at the pumps, but it’s not expected to last

Hollywood Properties crews use the cheaper of two transportation options in order to save on gas. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Hollywood Properties crews use the cheaper of two transportation options in order to save on gas. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver