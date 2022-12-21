'A magical thing': Londoners respond to Business Cares Food Drive

Members of the London & District Construction Association present a cheque at the wrap-up for the London Business Cares Food Drive on Dec. 21, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV New London) Members of the London & District Construction Association present a cheque at the wrap-up for the London Business Cares Food Drive on Dec. 21, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV New London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities

Whether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver