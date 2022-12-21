'A magical thing': Londoners respond to Business Cares Food Drive

The London Business Cares Food Drive has wrapped for 2022 with hundreds of bins of food donations and multiple cheque presentations.

For the man behind the food drive, the sight of a packed space inside the Agriplex at Western Fair District is overwhelming.

“What impresses me, and what I really feel so much, is just the outpouring of kindness that shows up every year,” said Wayne Dunn, the campaign chair of Business Cares.

The kindness is evident throughout the room as not only business leaders but union executives, students and, in perhaps a most heartfelt moment, children are helping.

Just prior to an interview with CTV London, Dunn’s own granddaughter surprised him with a handful of change.

The overall generosity is an example of how Londoners come together, according to Mayor Josh Morgan.

“This is a magical thing that happens in our community,” Morgan told a crowd of about 100 people. He added, ”You should be talking at the dinner table about it. That you should talk to your kids about it, that you should talk with your friends about it. That you should say to others, this is something London can be proud of!”

London Mayor Josh Morgan speaks to those attending the wrap up of the Business Cares Food Drive on Dec. 21, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)Certainly, Jane Roy the co-executive director of the London Food Bank is proud of the Forest City.

Roy said the response is vital as the food bank saw its highest volumes ever last month.

These days, it’s not only those without a home or renting who seek help. The food bank is also supporting homeowners struggling to pay their mortgages.

“The need has grown 30 per cent from last year. We’re all kind of feeling it in terms of inflation, particularly food inflation,” said Roy.

Rising costs and a changing economy have also hit some firms supporting Business Cares.

“We’ve lost or reduced some pretty good-sized partners,” Dunn acknowledged. “They may be gone for a year or so, but they’ll be back.”

And so will Dunn.

“I still feel I have gas in the tank,” he said when speaking about returning for a 24th year in 2023.

Final totals from the 2022 Business Cares Food Drive are expected Wednesday afternoon.

Students who worked as volunteers at the Business Cares Food Drive speak about their experiences with Chair Wayne Dunn., the organization chair. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)