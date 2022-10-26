'A lot of neighbour versus neighbour conflict': Provincial housing legislation raises concerns

The provincial government has announced sweeping changes to address the housing shortfall across Ontario, but some worry it could come at the expense of existing municipal taxpayers and create neighbourhood strife.

“I think we’re setting up our situation right now where we’re going to see a lot of neighbour versus neighbour conflict,” says re-elected Coun. Shawn Lewis, who sits on the City of London’s Planning and Environment Committee.

Lewis says he applauds any move to build much needed housing, but he worries about unforeseen complications at the neighbourhood level.

“People don’t want their next door neighbour having a driveway with people coming and going at all times of the day and night with three or four vehicles coming and going,” he explains. “It seems like a small scale problem, but when you multiply that across a hundred thousand homes in the city which could undertake that sort of intensification, the neighbourhood could get busy really quick.”

Under the so-called “More Homes, Built Faster Act,” the changes would override municipal zoning laws in some situations, and allow for construction of up to three units on a single unit residential lot.

Mike Wallace, the executive director of the London Development Institute, a lobby group which represents developers, says the new legislation would help support demand for housing, which has been building rapidly over the past decade.

“We are able to produce more semi-detached, more triplexes where we would have had possibly a single family home before,” he says. “We think that’s what the legislation will do for us, and at the end of the day, it’s demand that our builders and our developers build for.”

The legislation aims to build 1.5 million homes across Ontario in 10 years, and targets have been set for each of the province’s 29 largest municipalities.

In southwestern Ontario, London, Ont. would have a target of 47,000 homes, while Windsor, Ont.'s target is 13,000 homes.

Also in the bill, Ontario would scrap development charges, which help pay for infrastructure like roads and sewers.

Coun.-Elect Sam Trosow, a lawyer and long-time housing advocate, says it could mean taxpayers would have to dig deeper to fund capital projects.

“If we’re going to triple the capacity of the population on a residential street that is going to have an effect on the number of times the toilet’s being flushed, and that’s going to have an effect on our sewage capacity, and to say you have to do all these things in the interest of building, again, badly needed housing, without taking into account how the municipalities are going to pay for it,” he explains.

If it passes, the new legislation would take effect next summer.