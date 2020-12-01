LONDON, ONT. -- One man has succumbed to his injuries and another was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries in two separate collisions Monday night.

At approximately 5:45 p.m Monday emergency crews attended the area of Horton and Wellington streets, in relation to a serious collision involving a pedestrian.

One man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Emergency crews were then called to Hamilton Road near Rectory Street at approximately 6:15 p.m. after a vehicle traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene as emergency crews transported the pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Hamilton Road near Rectory Street remained closed for several hours.

Both collisions remain under investigation by members of the Traffic Management Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.